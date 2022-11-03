Ellensburg Man Gets More Than 8 Years For Multiple Burglaries, Thefts

A 32-year-old Ellensburg man will serve more than eight years in prison after being linked to more than 20 crimes involving robbery, theft and malicious mischief.

Police arrested Robert Powers back in late July after a foot chase from a robbery scene at a Grocery Outlet store.

Officers say they conducted an exhaustive investigation which connected Powers to nearly two dozen crimes - including 7 additional robberies, 11 malicious mischiefs, and 2 thefts.

Kittitas County Prosecutor’s Office worked towards a resolution resulting in Powers pleading guilty to multiple offenses.

On Powers was sentenced to 100 months in prison on Oct. 18,

Ellensburg Police announced the conviction this week.