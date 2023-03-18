3 Semi Pile-up On I-90 Near Cle Elum

Three semi trucks collided with each other on I-90 near Cle Elum Saturday.

At 11:12 a.m., three semi trucks were going eastbound on I-90.

At MP 88, 45-year-old semi driver David Britt from Vancouver, and 64-year-old semi driver Manuel Rodriguez from Miami Gardens, Florida, began to slow down.

46-year-old semi driver Kody Huss from Ephrata failed to slow down before colliding with Britt’s semi truck, resulting in Britt colliding with Rodriguez’s semi truck.

Huss was airlifted to the Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. He was also cited for following the two semi trucks too closely.

Eastbound I-90 near Cle Elum was blocked to one lane and reopened roughly two hours later.

Britt and Rodriguez were uninjured.