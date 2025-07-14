We're definitely not strangers to major rock acts coming to the Tri-Cities. It doesn't seem like almost a decade ago, but that was when KISS played the Toyota Center. Disturbed also made a stop in Kennewick as has Slipknot, Halestorm, and Alice Cooper (separately and together).

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

I've lost track of the number of great rock shows that have made their way through town. The Benton-Franklin Fair & Rodeo has had more than their share of great rock shows over their seventy-five plus years. Just some of the legendary bands that have played that main stage are .38 Special, Foreigner (both the original band and the current lineup), Styx, Whitesnake, Bush, 3 Doors Down, Cheap Trick, Bret Michaels of Poison,and Joan Jett just to name well...a lot.

Get our free mobile app

You can add another one to the list during this summer's concert series at the fair. Wednesday night August 20th will feature Daughtry. The Grammy nominated band has been prominent on the rock scene for the last 20 years. Frontman, and band namesake, Chris Daughtry crashed the national spotlight on the fifth season of American Idol in 2006.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Even though he didn't win the competition (he finished fourth) Daughtry is the most successful American Idol alum that didn't win the competition that became a worldwide phenomenon and launched countless music careers. His debut album of the same name went on to sell over 6 million copies in the US alone and spawned four songs that hit the Top 20 including "It's Not Over"

In 2018 the American Music and Billboard award winner was inducted into his home state's (North Carolina) Music Hall of Fame. Tickets for the Wednesday night 7:45pm show are on sale now and available through the Fair box office or on their website. Daughtry has also done a few covers over the years that you might hear at this year's BF Fair & Rodeo. Below is one of his best, a Journey cover with Lzzy Hale from Halestorm.