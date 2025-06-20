Costco members have been dealing with a lot of change recently. There have been changes to items at the food court (plus another major change coming this summer), changes to how you enter the warehouse, new technology, and the increase to the cost of a membership.

The latest change, which will take effect at the end of this month, is a nod to shoppers that have Executive Memberships. Its possible the mega-retailers thought with all the changes and the increase in cost, we should do something nice for the group that spends the most in our warehouses.

Even though only 47% of their global customers have executive memberships, they are responsible for 73% percent of the Washington State based company's revenue. That's too significant of a number to just shrug off. So Costco has decided to reward those people who are paying double the price of a basic membership.

So What Is This Big Benefit For Executive Members?

Beginning June 30th, Executive Members will have exclusive shopping hours. The warehouses will open earlier to shoe those cardholders Costco's appreciation.

You may remember during the CIVID-19 pandemic, Costco had special hours for seniors and those more vulnerable to the impacts of the virus. That was only two days a week. These changes will be in effect seven days a week. Here are the hours that Executive Members will be able to exclusively shop:

Monday to Friday: 9am to 10am

Saturday: 9am to 9:30am

Sunday: 9am to 10am

The Costco in Kennewick currently opens at 10 am Sunday through Saturday and 9:30 on Saturdays. Those hours remain the same for basic and business members. Those that have had Costco memberships for decades may remember the company would used to open 2 hours earlier for Executive Members AND serve a complimentary breakfast.

To be fair, that was back in the days of Price Club (which eventually merged with Costco) and sadly, the complimentary breakfast isn't coming back.