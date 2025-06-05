Is Costco Bringing New Technology To Their Richland Store?

If you're a Costco member you've come to accept some realities. The harshest one might be that you know it's going to take some time to checkout. It's seems that no matter what the company introduces attempting to speed up the process it doesn't seem to help much. Their latest effort to speed up the checkout process is being taken directly from their competition.

Costco Is On An Island In Washington State

Costco's true competitors, Sam's Club and BJ's Wholesale Club, have zero footprint in Washington State so the technology I'm talking about hasn't it made it here just yet. That doesn't mean it won't soon. Costco does a pretty good job at listening to it's customers and they have been clamoring for Scan and Go Technology in their stores.

The tech has been used by Sam's Club in some form since 2013. Originally, customers could scan items and then pay for them through self-checkout. Now, they can scan their items and pay through the Sam's Club app. Costco has launched a pilot program testing that process with their customers.

During their most recent earnings call in May, Ron Vachris (Costco's President & CEO) discussed the success they have seen so far with the pilot program.

We've seen some very, very early results have been very positive and great adoption from our members seeing that as well.

So What IS Scan and Go?

Costco's scan and go will let you scan the QR code on an item they plan to buy. That item will go into a digital cart in the Costco app on your phone. Once you're done shopping (and scanning) you'll be able to pay for those items through the app. On your way out you'll simply show a Costco employee the list you scan and the payment confirmation. Voila...short, simple, and sweet.

Costco doesn't plan to eliminate traditional check-outs. Scan and go will not be mandatory for members and there won't be any requirement to download the Costco app if you don't want to use it. It does raise a really interesting question for our area.

Will This Technology Be Offered At The New Richland Location

Speculation is that the Richland location may open late this summer or early in the fall. With the success Costco has seen with the pilot program it isn't unreasonable to think it could be available in a brand new location, especially considering how busy the Kennewick location is. There hasn't been official word as to when they will roll out scan and go on a wider basis so we will wait and see if the rollout of both coincide.