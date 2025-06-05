(The Center Square) – On Wednesday, Future 42 unveiled its legislative scorecard detailing how Washington state lawmakers voted on some of the most controversial bills of the 2025 legislative session.

Future 42 is the communications arm for Project 42, a nonprofit organization focused on promoting civic engagement and advocating for affordability, lower taxes, and pro-business policies. The organization’s name derives from Washington’s status as the 42nd state admitted to the union.

“This is the first time we've done this, and I think it's one of the only general scorecards out there,” said Dann Mead-Smith, founder of Future 42. “A lot of trade associations and interest groups release scorecards on issues of particular importance to their members, and there's nothing wrong with that, but ours is more broad-based, which I think will be useful for all voters.”

Future 42 broke down voting records on 19 bills, broken into four categories:

Public safety: Does this bill make our state safer and more livable?

Regulations: Does this bill foster an environment for our citizens and businesses to thrive?

Taxes: Does this bill lower or increase the tax burden on Washingtonians?

Good government: Does this bill promote transparency and responsible, competent delivery of core government services?

“I think it's useful even to voters that don't agree with our position because it shows you which legislators are not aligned with Future 42, and that might be useful for people maybe more on the left side of the political spectrum, so it is very useful to voters on all sides,” Mead-Smith noted.

In the category of regulations, Future 42 opposed House Bill 1213, which expands paid sick leave. It goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

“This bill, sponsored by Rep. Liz Berry (D-LD36), expands the Paid Family and Medical Leave (PFML) program. This will add financial and administrative burdens on small businesses by eliminating exemptions, reducing the eligibility threshold for employees, and increasing administrative tasks to ensure compliance,” the Future 42 report states.

The report also noted lawmakers' voting record on House Bill 1217, which limits rent increases for existing tenants in Washington, with a cap of 7% plus the Consumer Price Index, or 10%, whichever is lower. It went into effect on May 7.

Future 42 opposed the bill, noting it “will have significant negative impacts on the rental housing market by reducing supply, ultimately harming renters in addition to landlords … it will decrease housing supply, thereby increasing the cost of housing.”

On tax measures, the report highlighted voting records on House Bill 2081, which introduces a uniform business and occupation tax rate of 0.5% for activities like retailing, wholesaling and manufacturing. It also includes a temporary surcharge on businesses with annual taxable income over $250 million. It goes into effect on July 27.

“This bill, sponsored by Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon (D-LD34), increases the Business and Occupation (B&O) tax rate for certain industries, particularly harming small businesses while allowing for exemptions for larger corporations,” the Future 42 report notes.

Mead-Smith told The Center Square his organization hopes voters will use the report card to see how lawmakers in their district voted on issues they care about.

“When people are looking at their ballot, they only have the information of what the two candidates are saying that they're going to do, but here's an opportunity to actually see how your legislator is voting rather than what they're saying they're doing in Olympia,” he explained.

Not everyone was impressed with Future 42’s legislative report card.

Andrew Villeneuve, founder and executive director of the Northwest Progressive Institute, doubts the effectiveness of Future 42’s report.

“If Future 42 is hoping that its new ‘report card’ will help Republicans and hurt Democrats in upcoming legislative elections, then it is likely to be disappointed,” he emailed The Center Square.

Villeneuve said evidence shows that Democrats are winning, “because a majority of Washingtonians share the values the Democratic Party platform espouses, because they prefer Democratic candidates' vision for the state and country, and because they do not want to be governed by Trump-worshipping Republicans.”

Future 42 noted that its goal is to inform voters, regardless of party affiliation: “We hope this legislative scorecard will help to better inform residents and shed light on which legislators have voted in favor/opposition to public safety, regulatory reductions, lowering the cost of living, and government accountability.”