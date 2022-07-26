Cooling Centers Open Throughout Tri-Cities

(Pasco, WA) -- As the excessive heat warning continues, officials are advising residents to be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and remain in air-conditioned rooms if possible to avoid heat-related illness. Young children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. If you don't have access to air conditioning, there are a number of cooling centers available throughout the region which are free to use. A list follows below

All Areas:

Mid-Columbia Library-All Branches

Kennewick:

- Keewaydin Community Center:

500 S Auburn St, Kennewick, WA 99336;

M-F, 8am-5pm.

Richland:

Richland Community Center - 500 Amon Park Drive, Richland, WA 99352

Hours of Operation:

Monday-Friday

8:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday

9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sunday

Noon – 4:00 p.m.

Richland Public Library - 955 Northgate Drive, Richland, WA 99352

Hours of Operation:

Monday-Thursday

10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Friday

10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Saturday

10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Sunday

12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Library lobby is open Monday-Friday at 8:30 a.m. and on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. Seating, Wi-Fi, restrooms, and drinking fountains are available until the library service hours begin.

Richland City Hall - 625 Swift Blvd., Richland, WA 99352

Hours of Operation:

Monday - Friday

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Walla Walla:

401 S. College Ave, College Place WA.

1:00 PM to 6:00 PM through Friday, July 29th.