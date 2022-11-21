Combine Sales Rise, While Tractor Sales Drop in October

Combine harvester sales showed double-digit gains during October in North America. According to the Association of Equipment Manufacturers, all tractor sales fell in the U.S. and Canada. The latest AEM report says total U.S. ag equipment unit sales stayed above the five-year average for the third time since April. Total farm tractor sales fell 11% in October when compared to last year. The biggest drop took place in the sub-40 horsepower category, which fell almost 24%.

Self-propelled combine sales grew 77% to 1,678 units sold. All ag tractor segments above 40 horsepower grew as well, led by a 25% rise in 100-plus HP units. Total farm tractor sales are down 14% year-to-date, a slight improvement over the prior month. U.S. combine sales are up 16 percent year-to-date.

The only segments in Canada that showed growth were four-wheel-drive tractors up 19% and combine harvesters up 33%.

