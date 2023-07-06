Chelan County Hosting Info Session on Wildfire Smoke Health Concerns

Chelan County is holding an info session on how wildfire smoke can impact community health next Thursday.

The event is dubbed “No Community Left Behind: Fire-Wise and Smoke Readiness” and will be held at Pybus Public Market’s event center on July 13, between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

There will also be a live-streaming event held at the Chelan Fire Hall, at 232 E Wapato Ave. in Chelan.

These sessions will provide free accessible information on how to prepare for wildfire seasons, while staying healthy and safe.

Those in attendance include Café Wenatchee, Cascadia Conservation District, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, the Washington State Department of Health, the Chelan-Douglas Health District, Wenatchee Valley College, Sustainable NCW and Our Valley Our Future.

Chelan County Public Information Officer Jill FitzSimmons said six public speakers will come to discuss emergency readiness programs, evacuation protocols, and wildfire resilience.

Speakers will also touch on the Pillowcase Project, a youth preparedness program.

Families are encouraged to attend, with the nonprofit EPIC providing childcare on site along with activities for kids 5 years old or older. Spanish-English translators will also be available at the event.

Free reusable particle-filtering masks will be made available for both adults and children.

The full agenda can be found here.