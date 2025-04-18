Analysis: Washington best state in the nation for older workers

(The Center Square) – Washington state is the place to be if you’re an older worker. That’s according to a recent study that shows the Evergreen State ranks No. 1 in the nation for seniors still on the job.

Seniorly, a San Francisco-based online platform that helps facilitate the search for living arrangements for those 65 and older, released a study on the “Best States for Older Workers” based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Census Bureau and the Federation of Tax Administrators.

Six main factors were analyzed in determining rankings: median income, income tax, remote work, labor force participation, business growth rate and age-related workplace discrimination.

Washington placed well in several categories in earning its overall No. 1 ranking.

The study noted that Washington has no personal income tax, tying it for the top spot with eight other states that also don’t have an income tax. Washington does have a 7% tax on capital gains above $270,000 in a year for individual taxpayers.

Also boding well for older workers is the fact that Washington had the highest rate of new business growth last year, at 88.6%.

It also had a high income for senior households – $63,963 – and an above-average share of older employees – 22.4% – who work from home.

In Washington, the percentage of employed individuals 65 and older in the workforce has been increasing. In 2023, the Office of Financial Management reported that 17.5% of Washington residents were 65 or older.

In 2025, it's estimated that approximately 22.4% of Washington's workforce is comprised of individuals aged 65 and older, according to biotech company Voronoi. This figure is slightly higher than the national average, reflecting the growing trend of older workers remaining in the labor force.

According to federal government statistics, a record 11.2 million seniors are working, and 14.8 million seniors are projected to be in the workforce by 2033.

Per Seniorly’s analysis, New Hampshire, Alaska, Maryland, Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, South Dakota, Utah and Vermont round out the 10 best states for older workers.

The 10 worst states are Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama, West Virginia, Kentucky, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Oklahoma.