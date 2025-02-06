WSU & Seahawk Star Player Coming To Kennewick

One of the Seahawk's anchors on the offensive line will be coming to Kennewick as a guest speaker in March. What makes it even more special is he has never played for a team outside of Washington State. He was born In Everett and played high school ball at Archbishop Murphy. He earned a scholarship to play across the state at Washington State University.

He had an immediate impact in Pullman as he was named to the All-American Freshman team as well as 2nd Team All Pac-12. By the time his career in crimson and gray came to an end, he became an All-Pac-12 1st teamer, an All-American (honorable Mention), and a recipient of the WSU Bone Award. He was drafted by the Seahawks in the 3rd round of the 2022 draft. I'm talking about Abe Lucas.

Lucas will be in Kennewick on Saturday March 1st as a guest speaker for a new speaker series at St. Joseph's Catholic School in Kennewick. Lucas, who grew up in a family of 10, has never been shy about his faith. The event will take place at Dillion Hall (on St. Joe's Campus), 520 S Garfield Street at 1:30pm.

Lucas will share what role faith plays in his life and how it has helped him on his path to the NFL. There will also be a question and answer session afterwards. Lucas has also been active off the field in the community. Number 72 has taken part in the NFL's "My Cleats My Cause" Program, been a big supporter of St. Vincent De Paul, and hosts the "League Advantage Youth Football Camp" each June for elementary school kids in Everett.

There are a limited amount of tickets available for Lucas' event. If you are interested in more information, you can click here. If you've made your mind up and are looking for ticket information, click here.