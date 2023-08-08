10 Towns in Washington State With the Lowest 2023 Cost of Living

What Town In Washington State Is The Cheapest Place To Live In 2023?

Man, I was driving by a gas station this week on 27th Avenue in Kennewick and saw that gas prices are almost $5.00 per gallon.



canva canva loading...

Here Are The Top 10 Cheapest Places To Live In Washington State In 2023

I've seen my property taxes and other expenses go up in 2023 and it got me thinking I need to move to a cheaper place to live in Washington State.

Get our free mobile app

For some naysayers reading this article, I'm sure you think that there are no cheap places to live in Washington State but believe it or not, there are a few towns where the cost of living in Washington here prices have remained stable.

According to Niche.com, here are 10 of the cheapest places to live in Washington State in 2023.

10 Towns in Washington State With the 2023 Lowest Cost of Living Looking for a new place to live? Discover which towns have the most affordable cost of living in Washington State for 2023.

It may come as no surprise but several towns near Tri-Cities Washington made the list of cheapest and most inexpensive places to live in Washington State.

The next time you are filling up your gas tank and thinking of moving, the above top 10 towns might be a good place to check first.

You can read more at niche.com.

4 of Washington State’s Richest Small Towns Might Surprise You Check out these four affluent small towns in Washington State that are known for their high-end real estate, amenities, and wealthy residents.