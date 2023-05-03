Man Who Threatens To Kill Family Gets Big Yakima Police Response

Yakima Police are investigating a Officer involved fatal shooting reported in the 100 block of Union Street between Chestnut and Walnut reported at 7:11 am Wednesday. Three Officers have been placed on administrative leave as an investigation is underway.

OFFICERS ARRIVED TO FIND THE MAN OUTSIDE WITH A GUN

Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely says Officers were called to the home by the suspect's brother who told them the his brother was having mental problems because he was "off his medication." He told authorities his brother was threatening to shoot family members who locked themselves in a home as the 27-year-old man stood outside with a shotgun.

THE MAN WAS SHOT BY THREE OFFICERS

Three Yakima Police Officers arrived and confronted the man who was walking around the front yard with the gun. Seely says the Officers ordered the man to drop the gun but he refused and was then shot by all three Officers. The man died on the scene. He has not been identified. Three Officers are now on administrative leave as investigation continues.

STREETS ARE CLOSED IN THE AREA

Yakima Police are now asking everyone to avoid Union Street between Chestnut/Walnut and the investigation continues. They say the area will be closed for an extended period of time. This story is developing. When we have more details we'll update the story.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

The 100 Best Places to Live in the Midwest