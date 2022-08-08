Man Shot by Yakima Deputies After Saturday Chase

A 26-year-old man is dead after fleeing and shooting at Deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office on Saturday. Deputies were called by Sunnyside Police Department Officers to a report of shots being fired in the 100 E South Hill Road at the Fraternal Order of Eagles. One person at that location was shot multiple times and the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Ezequiel Ayala fled the area. Deputies found him near his mother’s residence and when they tried to stop him he fled in his vehicle.

The suspect died after firing shots at Deputies

A press release says a pursuit continued "into the vineyards of the 3900 blk of Gilbert Rd. According to deputies, that’s when 26-year-old Ezequiel Ayala attempted to flee on foot into the vineyard while shooting at the deputies. Deputies described being shot at multiple times before two deputies returned fire. Ayala was shot and died at the scene."

That's when the Yakima County Sheriff’s Department requested the Yakima Valley Special Investigative Unit. The Yakima County Sheriff’s deputy and sergeant who were involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.

The investigation continues Today.

Another officer involved shooting remains under investigation

Meanwhile The officer involved shooting reported May 30 remains under investigation by the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit as authorities have now released the identity of the man shot by police as 30-year-old Zachary Zimmerman of Yakima. Zimmerman remains in stable condition at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Authorities say officers spotted a stolen vehicle in the 1200 block of North 1st Street on May 30. An officer tried to contact Zimmerman who was driving the vehicle but he jumped out and ran firing a gun at officers. Officers fired back and struck Zimmerman. No officers were injured. Officers gave the man medical help. He was then taken to a Yakima hospital. He is now facing charges sitting in the Yakima County jail.

