WSDA Marking 12 Years of Taste Washington Day

Locally grown food will take center stage at cafeterias across the Evergreen state Wednesday as Taste Washington Day returns. According to the Washington state Department of Agriculture, the annual celebration of farm to school connections is a chance to enjoy and learn about the bounty and diversity of healthy and delicious Washington grown foods.

Wednesday’s effects help kick off National Farm to School Month.

Every year schools feature Washington-grown menus and plan special events, such as inviting a farmer to lunch or participating in the Washington Apple Crunch. Many students also visit school gardens and learn about nutrition and agriculture through cafeteria and classroom activities.

“Taste Washington Day is a great way to illustrate the connection between the agricultural community and the nutritious food our children need to succeed,” said WSDA Director Derek Sandison.

More than 20 schools and 30 farmers have already signed up for the event, and it’s not too late for schools to sign up and share how they plan to celebrate local foods in school meals on Taste Washington Day. Participating schools use Taste Washington Day as an opportunity to highlight special seasonal menus and celebrate what “farm to school” means to them.

“Taste Washington Day is an excellent opportunity to celebrate all the foods that are produced in Washington, helping kids learn about the foods they eat and where they come from,” Annette Slonim, WSDA Farm to School lead, said.

Visit WSDA Farm to School’s Taste Washington Day Webpage to learn more and sign up.

2022 marks the 12th year of Taste Washington Day.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com