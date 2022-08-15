Woman Rescued After ATV Rollover in Umatilla

(Ukiah, OR) -- Authorities with Umatilla County Search and Rescue, along with the US Forest Service and others were able to successfully rescue a woman serious hurt in a rollover accident on Friday. UCSR says their dispatch got reports of an ATV rollover just outside Ukiah. The victim, an adult female, was said to have serious injuries to her legs and hips. She was found neat the Frazier Creek Trail within the Winom Fraizer OHV Recreation Area.

Sterrin Ward

The Umatilla Sheriff says the victim had to be packed on a narrow ATV trail by hand. According to a Facebook post from the UCSO, a six person team rotated carrying her a little over one half mile. She was then transferred to a U.S. Forest Service Engine that had backed up a very narrow old logging spur that intersected with the ATV Trail. The woman was then driven down to the LifeFlight Landing Zone. She is expected to be okay.