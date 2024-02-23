Enjoy the Sunshine Because Winter Hits Washington Again Next Week

Make sure you take advantage of this sunny and beautiful February weather while you can because winter will show its ugly face again next week.

Washington State Springtime is Near? Not So Fast Says Winter

You might think Spring is here as you enjoy the warm weather and sunshine of Washington State for the last week or two. Make sure not to take your snow tires off just yet because, by the end of the weekend the rain will return. Then a snow/wintery mix is expected for much of Washington including the lowlands throughout next week. A winter Storm Watch is in effect for the Cascade Mountains with 12-24 inches of snow possible in Snoqualmie Pass by Monday. Some areas are forecast to get snow more in the early parts of the week with others more at the end. In all not much accumulation is expected but it could still greatly affect travel and road conditions, especially in the early morning and evening hours.

Washington State Snow Forecast 2/25-3/01/2024