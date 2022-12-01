Wenatchee Police Are Looking for Two Car Theft Suspects

The Wenatchee Police Department is asking the community to help identify two potential suspects involved in a car theft at Cascade Christian Academy Thursday morning.

Around 09:45 a.m., the two women were caught jumping fences near 9th St. and Western Avenue.

Anyone who recognizes these two women are asked to contact RiverCom non-emergency line at (509)-663-9911.

The Wenatchee Police Department also recommends that drivers do not leave their vehicles unlocked and unattended while warming up.