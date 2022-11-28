Wenatchee Humane Society Sees Most Surrendered Animals in 55 Years

The cages at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) are all filled up on a daily basis due to a high volume of surrendered pets at its shelter operations this autumn.

Humane Society interim executive director, Dawn Davies, says the continuing issues are being attributed to fallout from the pandemic.

"It's the result of COVID and the number of people that brought pets into their homes when they had to stay home. And then the after effects of people returning to work or no longer being able to afford to stay in a place where they can have a pet."

Davies says a similar pandemic backlash is being seen at shelters across the nation.

"It's a crisis in animal welfare right now. We're seeing a record number of pets that are being surrendered, including here at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society. And that means overcrowding in our shelter. We have people on waiting lists with us now who are wanting to surrender their pets unfortunately."

Thus far in 2022, the WVHS has taken in its largest number of surrendered animals in 55 years.

Davies is urging concerned citizens to make a donation to the local humane society, including via the Give NCW holiday campaign through the NCW Community Foundation by clicking here.