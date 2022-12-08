(Pasco, WA) -- The following are weather related closures and delays for Friday, December 9th, 2022

Closed

PASCO: Due to continued hazardous weather and road conditions, Pasco Schools will be CLOSED on Friday, Dec. 9. All athletic and school events are also cancelled.

BETHLEHEM LUTHERAN SCHOOL: School will be CLOSED tomorrow, Friday, December 9, 2022. Eagles' Nest will also be closed. All athletic and other activities will be canceled.

ST. JOSEPH'S CATHOLIC SCHOOL: Friday, Dec. 9th, St. Joe's K-8 will be closed. (Friday is a noon release day so when KSD has a 2hr delay, we close rather than come to school for two hours.)

Children's Center is currently scheduled to open 2hrs late, at 8:00AM however if KSD has a closure for the day our Children's Center will follow suite just as they would any other day of the week.



2-Hour Delay

PASCO CITY OFFICES: Due to the anticipated weather, City of Pasco offices will open two hours late (10 AM for most offices) tomorrow, December 9.

RICHLAND: RSD schools are on a 2-hour delay for Dec. 9, 2022. School buses will use snow routes. Breakfast is canceled. Morning sessions for the Early Learning Center and Tapteal Elementary early learning classes are canceled.

KENNEWICK: All Kennewick schools will start two hours late tomorrow, Friday, Dec. 9. No school breakfast will be served. Canceled classes include high school zero-hour, AM Tri-Tech Skills Center, AM ECEAP, and AM Keewaydin Discovery Center. AM sports practices are also canceled.

KIONA-BENTON: Kiona-Benton City School District will be on a two-hour delay for Friday, December 9th. No AM Tri-Tech or breakfast.

PROSSER: Prosser School District will be on a 2-hour delay tomorrow, Friday December 9th, due to inclement weather and hazardous driving conditions. There will be no AM Tri-Tech, no AM preschool, and no Breakfast served.

PATERSON: 2 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes for tomorrow, Friday December 9. Sonova kids will be picked up at 100 Circles Main Office Parking Lot

CALVARY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL: Liberty Christian School is on a 2 hour delay tomorrow, 12/9. There will be no morning Patriot Club, No am or pm K4, no zero hour and no hot lunch provided. School will start at 10:00am.

FINLEY: Finley schools are on a 2-Hour Delay for Friday, December 9th. No AM preschool. No AM Tri-Tech.

3-Hour Delay

TRI-CITIES PREP

25 richest people in America and how they did it St ﻿ acker compiled a list of the 25 wealthiest people in the country and how they've maintained their fortune.