Storm Closings, Cancellations and Delays

(Pasco, WA) -- The following are school closures and delays for Monday December 5th

CLOSED:

Echo School District

2 HOUR DELAY:

Kennewick School District-

All Kennewick schools will start two hours late tomorrow. No school breakfast will be served. Canceled classes include high school zero-hour, AM Tri-Tech Skills Center, AM ECEAP, and AM Keewaydin Discovery Center. AM sports practices are also canceled

Pasco School District-

No morning preschool, no AM Tri-Tech, no zero-hour classes, and no morning Parent Education Center classes.

Richland School District-

School buses will begin picking up students two hours later than regularly scheduled and will use snow routes. Breakfast is canceled. Morning sessions for the Early Learning Center and Tapteal Elementary early learning classes are canceled.

Sunnyside School District-

Morning pre-school has been canceled. All kindergarten classes will start on a two-hour delay. Student drivers are encouraged to use school buses. Staff should report for work according to their contracted language.

Calvary Christian School-Kennewick

Goldendale School District

Helix School District

Hermiston School District

Pilot Rock School District

Prosser School District, No AM preschool

3 HOUR DELAY

Ione School District

Morrow County School District

Stanfield School District

Umatilla School District

1 HOUR DELAY

Pendleton School District

