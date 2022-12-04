Storm Closings, Cancellations and Delays
(Pasco, WA) -- The following are school closures and delays for Monday December 5th
CLOSED:
Echo School District
2 HOUR DELAY:
Kennewick School District-
|All Kennewick schools will start two hours late tomorrow. No school breakfast will be served. Canceled classes include high school zero-hour, AM Tri-Tech Skills Center, AM ECEAP, and AM Keewaydin Discovery Center. AM sports practices are also canceled
Pasco School District-
No morning preschool, no AM Tri-Tech, no zero-hour classes, and no morning Parent Education Center classes.
Richland School District-
School buses will begin picking up students two hours later than regularly scheduled and will use snow routes. Breakfast is canceled. Morning sessions for the Early Learning Center and Tapteal Elementary early learning classes are canceled.
Sunnyside School District-
Morning pre-school has been canceled. All kindergarten classes will start on a two-hour delay. Student drivers are encouraged to use school buses. Staff should report for work according to their contracted language.
Calvary Christian School-Kennewick
Goldendale School District
Helix School District
Hermiston School District
Pilot Rock School District
Prosser School District, No AM preschool
3 HOUR DELAY
Ione School District
Morrow County School District
Stanfield School District
Umatilla School District
1 HOUR DELAY
Pendleton School District
