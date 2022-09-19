Weapons Threat Leads to Kennewick Arrest Sunday Night

400 block north Volland (Google street view) 400 block north Volland (Google street view) loading...

Thanks to a call from an alert citizen, a threat suspect is behind bars.

Sunday night, police called to the area north of Winco Foods

Around 10:40 PM Sunday night, officers were called to an apartment complex in the 400 block of North Volland Street in Kennewick, about an alleged gun threat.

Officers arrived within a few minutes of the call, and learned that a person had pointed handgun at another individual.

After an on-site investigation, the suspect was located and is now facing a variety of charges, including Assault 2nd Degree, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, as well as Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

Fortunately, no one was injured, and police said this was another good example of "if you see something, say something" which greatly helps law enforcement efforts.

Additional tip source for citizens.

Besides the dispatch number (509)-628-0333, KPD says you can also report tips and information online. Click here to find out how.