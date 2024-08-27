Washington Could have New Fishing Rules Next Year

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is seeking public input on proposed changes to fishing regulations in Chelan and Grant counties.

Changes include:

Fish Lake in Chelan County

: The proposed rule change would eliminate the daily limit of 25 yellow perch, moving to a statewide rule of no daily limit. This aims to increase angler opportunities and potentially improve the average size of yellow perch in the lake.

Park, Blue, and Deep lakes in Grant County : The proposal suggests extending the fishing season closure from September 30 to October 31, providing additional opportunities for fall trout fishing.

Public Meeting

WDFW will host a virtual public meeting on September 10, from 6-8 p.m. to discuss these proposals and answer questions. Those interested in attending need to register in advance via Zoom. Public comments on these proposals will be accepted until September 10, 2024, through the WDFW Eastern Washington Lakes rule-making webpage.

The WDFW's Director is expected to decide on these proposals in September, with any new rules taking effect shortly thereafter. The WDFW encourages all members of the public to participate in the feedback process, emphasizing inclusivity and the opportunity for all voices to be heard.

For more details or to provide feedback, visit the WDFW.