The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is rolling out a body-cam program for its 152 commissioned law enforcement officers starting in September. This aims to enhance accountability, transparency, and safety in the enforcement of natural resource laws.

WDFW Police Chief

The decision to implement body-cam comes after a thorough review and trial period, during which feedback from officers and various stakeholders was considered. According to WDFW Police Chief Steve Bear, the program aligns with the department's core values and mission to protect natural resources and serve the public. By equipping officers with body cameras, WDFW hopes to build trust with communities across Washington.

Program's Goals:

Enhancing accountability by providing an impartial record of interactions and incidents.

Increasing transparency will foster better communication with the public and facilitate open oversight.

Improving safety by deterring misconduct and promoting safer interactions.

Supporting training through the use of footage to refine techniques and practices.

The Washington State Legislature allocated $915,000 in the 2023-2025 supplemental operating budget to fund this program. The allocation is part of a broader effort to support local law enforcement agencies throughout the state. WDFW Police play a critical role in ensuring public safety, conserving fish and wildlife, and maintaining sustainable recreational and commercial opportunities related to these natural resources.

