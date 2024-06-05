Washington State Has One Of The Highest Refugees Per Capita Rates

You may not realize it, but Washington State is one of the top states in the nation for refugee resettlement. Due to shifts in federal policies, hundreds of refugees are now arriving in the state, seeking assistance in finding a new home. During the last federal fiscal year, over 14,000 new refugees applied for assistance.

Washington is #8 in refugees per capita

In a 2023 report from the Immigration Research Initiative, Washington State ranked 8th among the nation for refugees per capita. Per the report, in the past ten years, Washington has welcomed 20,454 refugees - making 264 refugees per 100,000 state residents.

The state offers a wide variety of services for immigrants and refugees

Programs offered through the state include Refugee Cash Assistance, Basic Food (SNAP), Pregnant Woman Assistance Program, and Housing and Essential Needs Referral Program.

Afghanistan and Ukraine top list of recent refugees

In Washington State, the two most common regions refugees have come from are Afghanistan and the Ukraine. 519 Afghans have come to Washington since October 2023. In the same period, 377 Ukrainians came to the state.

King County has the most refugee applications

Unsurprisingly, King County receives the most number of immigration applications, per the Washington Office of Refugee and Immigration Assistance. Other popular counties include:

Spokane

Snohomish

Clark

Pierce

Benton

Where are refugee resettlement programs located?

World Relief operates several locations in the state, including Seattle, Spokane, Olympia, Bellingham, and Richland. Lutheran Community Services Northwest operates from Vancouver and Tacoma. International Rescue Committee is available in Spokane and Seattle. In the Puget Sound region, refugees can also seek help from Diocese of Olympia and Jewish Family Services.

Learn more about Washington State's Recent Refugees Stacker compiled countries where refugees are arriving from in Washington using data from the Refugee Processing Center. Gallery Credit: Stacker