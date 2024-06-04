The suspect in a Memorial Day hit-and-run incident that resulted in injuries has been apprehended. Tyler Harris was arrested on June 1 near Columbia Center Mall following a week-long manhunt.

Shoplifting

According to the Washington State Patrol, Harris was detained on suspicion of shoplifting at Macy's in Kennewick around 5:50 p.m. Saturday night. During this encounter, a WSP Trooper identified Harris as the hit-and-run suspect from the previous week and arrested him. Harris had been evading authorities for nearly a week.

Memorial Day Crash

Harris is believed to have been driving a car reported stolen from Mattawa. The vehicle collided with a semi-truck at the intersection of Clearwater and US 395 in Kennewick on Memorial Day, May 27th. Harris crashed the car and fled on foot, leaving two passengers in his car who were hospitalized. Harris fled the scene before law enforcement arrived. Harris has been booked into the Benton County Jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, as reported by the WSP.

