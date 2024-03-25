Washington State Patrol Remembers 3 Troopers Lost in March

All 3 Washington State Patrol Troopers were killed in the line of duty in the month of March.

Washington State Patrol Honors Troopers Lost

One thing that the Washington State Patrol does really well I think is remembering and honoring past Troopers that were killed in the line of duty. Every month of the year, the WSP posts honoring messages about who the men were and how their lives were taken while on duty. For the entire month of February, the Washington State Patrol remembers and honors 3 different Troopers killed between the years 1929 to 2020.

Washington State patrol Remembers Troopers Lost in March