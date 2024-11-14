Washington State and Oregon Among The Highest For Weed Use

It won't shock anyone to find out there is a lot of pot smoked in the Evergreen and Beaver States. After all, Washington was the first state to legalize recreational use in 2012, with Oregon following in 2015. Since Washington State (along with Colorado) broke the hydroponic ceiling with I-502, 22 states have since legalized cannabis use in non medical capacities.

It's become big business in all of those states with governments raking in major green in tax revenue. Jay Inslee's administration has raked in over $5.5 billion in revenue from marijuana alone, while Oregon has pulled in just over $1.3 billion. The disparity isn't due to Washington's three year head start. It's because at 37%, Washington boasts the highest excise tax on pot in the nation.

All that money means a lot of weed is being sold...and smoked. Personal injury attorneys Siegfried & Jensen dove into the latest data compiled through the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (last updated year ending 2022) to find out which states smoke the most pot in the U.S.

Number 1 May Surprise You...Then Again

The state the adds the most smoke to the environment is the maple syrup capital of the world...Vermont. The little parcel of Land in New England that Bernie Sanders calls home, boasts over 1/3 (34.37% to be exact) of their adult population using marijuana at least one time in the 12months between 2021 and 2022.

Number 2 On The List Isn't Even A State

Washington D.C, you know...the other Washington has the second largest ampunt of pot smokers over the age of 18. the piece of land formed from Maryland and Virginia also boasts over 1/3 (33.44%) of their population as at least one time users in the same time frame.

The Beaver State Blows in at Number 3

Oregon has slightly less than 1/3 (32.8%) of adults dabbling in dope from 2021-2022. That number does combine the amount of medicinal and recreational users in the state.

Could Be A Few Reasons Why This State Is Number 4

This state is hailed by many as one of the most breathtaking...and they also pay you to live there. Alaska uses the 4th most marijuana with 32.45% of adults partaking. I'm sure in the areas where the sun is up 24/7 and then has 30 days of night it might serve as a useful sleep aid.

Washington State is 5th on The Wacky Weed List

It seems like more than 30.7% of Evergreen State adults use marijuana, especially when you consider the amount of money the state makes. When you take into consideration that not every county or city in the state allows for it to be sold, the number does become a little more impressive.

Below is a chart laying out the top 10 states in cannabis consumption based on the 2021-2022 data.