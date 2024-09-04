Washington SOS Certifies Lands Commissioner Recount

It hadn't happened in a Washington State Primary election since 1960, but the Secretary of State's Office has certified the mandated manual recount in the primary race for Public Lands Commissioner.

Steve Hobbs/SOS Website Steve Hobbs/SOS Website loading...

After tabulating the votes from all 39 Counties just 51 votes separated Republican candidate Sue Kuhl-Pederson and Democrat candidate and King County Councilman Dave Upthegrove. Counties had until September 3rd to complete and certify their manual recount results so the SOS could certify by today.

Upthegrove was leading Kuhl-Pederson going in to the recount. The disparity between the two candidates grew to 53 votes after the recount with Upthe grove advancing to the general election to face former Congresswoman Jaime Herrera-Beutler in November's general election.

Official Congressional Portrait Official Congressional Portrait loading...

So Are These Results Official?

Get our free mobile app

They are if Kuhl-Pederson decides not to ask for another recount. She does have the ability to request votes be counted again but this time it will be on her dime. Since the margin was so close, the State paid for the first manual recount. The process for a non-mandated recount is as follows:

An application for a recount of the votes cast must be filed with the Secretary of State and within three business days after certification. In this case by the end of Friday.

An officer of a political party or any person for whom votes were cast at any election may file a written application for a recount of the votes or a portion of the votes cast at that election for all candidates for election to that office.

Any group of five or more registered voters may file a written application for a recount of the votes or a portion of the votes cast upon any question or issue.

Now Comes The Cash Portion of the Program

Parents handing over money to kids Canva loading...

Any qualified individual or group of registered voters requesting a recount is required to, at the time of submitting the application for a recount, submit a deposit, by cash or certified check, to the county canvassing board or the Secretary of State as follows:

For a machine recount - fifteen cents for each ballot cast in the jurisdiction or portion of the jurisdiction for which the recount is requested.

For a manual recount - twenty-five cents for each ballot cast in the jurisdiction or portion of the jurisdiction for which the recount is requested.

That isn't cheap. Back in 2004 the Washington State Democrat Party put up a $370,000 deposit for the second recount in the still debated Gubernatorial race between then State Attorney General Christine Gregoire (D) and then State Senator Dino Rossi (R).

Rossi was declared the winner of the election after the initial count, and after the first recount. The second recount gave Gregoire the lead and the Governor's Mansion. That was the last time a candidate requested recount happened in a statewide race.