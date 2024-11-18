Washington Is a Happily Horrific State

It's Saturday night. You're ready to light a fire on a cold night, grab a hot beverage, maybe some popcorn, and settle in with your significant other (or group of friends) and watch a movie. The question then becomes...what are you in the mood to watch?

Canva Canva loading...

The social casino website Hello Millions decided to do a deep dive on movie watching habits around the U.S. and in all 50 states by studying Google searches over the last 12 months. Oddly enough, the Evergreen State's top 5 choices for cinematic stimulation mirrors the choices of Americans as a whole. So without further ado...here is what movie genres Washingtonians want to watch most.

5. Action

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

What many would say was the dominant genre in the 80s and 90s has slipped to fifth for most searched genre in the state and around the country with 74 monthly searches per 100,000 people. Rambo isn't rocking audiences the way he once did, but Washington residents looking for action satisfaction were leaning towards Die Hard, Kill Bill, Aliens, and Raiders of the Lost Ark.

4. Romance

Getty Images/Canva Getty Images/Canva loading...

The genre of film also referred to as "chick flicks" waltzes it's way into the fourth with 81 monthly searches per 100,000 people. Washingtonians swooned when Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan made Sleepless in Seattle one of the biggest movies of 1993, but it seems to have faded among the most searched in the State. The most popular for romantics are Titanic, When Harry Met Sally, The Princess Bride, and Roman Holiday.

3. Family

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Films the whole family can enjoy enters Washington's list at the three spot with an average monthly Google search volume of 98 per 100,000 people. Many of the films that fall into the family category tend to be PG or G and send messages of inspiration that young and old find appealing. Some of the most searched family movies in the state are Paddington, Mary Poppins, Harry Potter, and the classic filmed on the Oregon Coast...The Goonies.

2. Comedy

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

I don't know anyone who doesn't like a good laugh. The harder it splits your sides, the better. Comedy took the second spot for Washington State generating an average of 143 monthly searches per 100,000 people. There are so many great comedies that to list them all would take multiple articles, but the ones most searched in the state over the last 12 months were Barbie, The Big Lebowski, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, and Mean Girls.

1. Horror

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Above all else, Washingtonians (as well as Americans) love a good scare. Horror was far and away the most searched genre with an average of 263 Google searches per month per 100,000 people. While the fall may be the most concentrated time of year to be terrified, it seems the Evergreen State prefers to be ever-scared. Some of the more popular film that frighten us are the supernatural classic The Exorcist, The Shining, Scream, and the granddaddy of all slasher flicks...The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Washington State has a pretty good history when it comes to the filming of horror flicks. Check out the list of frightful flicks below.