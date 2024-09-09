Surprising Firsts That Washington State Can Take Credit For

You don't immediately think of Washington State when wondering about which state was the first to accomplish something. Washington wasn't the first state in the union (42nd in fact). Even though the Evergreen State is known for aviation, the first powered airplane flight didn't happen here (That was Kitty Hawk, North Carolina). That said, Washington State does have an impressive, if not overly well known list of things we did do first.

Washington State Had The World's First Concrete Floating Bridge

When the Lacey V. Murrow Bridge opened in 1940, it had the distinction of being the first of it's kind. It was also the largest thing afloat on planet earth. Commonly known as "The Floating Bridge", the connection across Lake Washington was also the first bridge to use concrete reinforced pontoons. The bridge was named after a longtime director of the State Highway Department. If the last name looks familiar, it's because Lacey's brother was Edward R. Murrow.

We Also Opened The First Post-Prohibition Brew-Pub

Who would've thought the first place the suds would flow after the 21st Amendment to the Constitution repealed the 18th Amendment, which banned alcohol in the United States. The Yakima Valley is the largest producer of hops (the key ingredient in beer) in the nation so maybe it was fitting the first post-prohibition brew pub opened there in 1982. The Yakima Brewing and Malting Co. (also known as Grant's Pub & Brewery) was opened by Herbert Grant who is considered by many to be the 'Godfather' of craft brewing.

The Evergreen State Also Lays Claim to the First Shopping Mall

Yes we do. John Graham Jr. was an architect who designed what would be recognized as the nation's first shopping mall. Originally named Northgate Center, it was built on the remnants of a cranberry bog in the Maple Leaf section of Seattle. Graham designed it at the behest of the owners of The Bon Marche. Now known as Northgate Station, it is home to Nordstrom Rack and the practice facility for the Seattle Kraken.

Washington State Was Also The First To Ban This

In the 2010 Legislative session SB 6345 was passed and signed into law by Governor Christine Gregoire. It became the first law in the nation to address distracted driving, specifically the use of electronic devices. The original law prohibited a driver from holding their cell phone to their ear unless making an emergency call. In 2017 SSB 5289 would strengthen that to include using the phone in your hand while driving.

