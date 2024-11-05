Where To Find Washington State Election Results 2024

Polls close on 8 p.m. on November 5, 2024. Most counting will not begin until after polls have closed. Washington State ballot counting can also take extra time due to the mail-in system.

610 KONA will update further as results begin to arrive in both the presidential and state elections. In the meantime, here's where you can find live results:

The sources linked above are not affiliated with or endorsed by 610 KONA. They have been selected for their completeness in results reporting.