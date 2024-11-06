Donald Trump Elected 47th President of the United States

Donald Trump has been elected the 47th president of the United States beating Democratic candidate Kamala Harris according to multiple sources.

The Associated Press, Fox News, the New York Times and CNN are projecting Trump has secured the 270 electoral votes to become president once again.

Coming into election day, both campaigns focused on key swing states including Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan and Wisconsin. Trump was declared the victor in North Carolina and Georgia earlier in the night but it was the projected wins in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin that ultimately put the 45th president over the needed electoral votes to clinch the path to another term as the nation's 47th president.

At his campaign's election night watch party in Florida, Trump said it was "to help our country heal" before celebrating what he deemed "the most incredible political thing, political victory, that our country has never seen before."