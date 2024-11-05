Local Brews Unleashed: Diving Into Washington’s Craft Beer Scene

Since relocating to Washington, I’ve been on the hunt for my next go-to beer. Back in Colorado, the craft beer scene was so vast that it felt like there were more breweries than people who actually drank beer. My favorite was and always will be Dry Dock Brewing Company—there’s just something about it that holds a special place in my heart. But now that I’m here in the Pacific Northwest, I can no longer enjoy that delicious nectar of the gods, so I’ve shifted my focus to the local brews.

Washington’s Craft Beer

Washington’s craft beer scene is as vibrant and innovative as it gets, with some standout brews consistently earning top honors in competitions. For example, Synesthesia, a hazy imperial IPA from Ravenna Brewing, has been praised for its juicy, hop-forward flavor. And then there’s Stoup Robust Porter from Stoup Brewing, a rich, full-bodied beer that has snagged gold medals at recent competitions. Another notable mention is Into the Deep by Sound to Summit Brewing, a powerful imperial stout that continues to impress beer aficionados.

3 Keys

When evaluating a great beer, there are three key things to look for: flavor, aroma, and mouthfeel. The balance of sweetness and bitterness, along with notes of fruitiness, maltiness, or hoppiness, can make or break a beer. Aroma is equally important, as it can enhance the overall experience—whether floral, fruity, earthy, or malty. Finally, mouthfeel, or the texture and body of the beer, is crucial. A beer’s carbonation level, creaminess, and richness all play a part in making it an enjoyable experience.

National Favorite

Of course, just like Colorado and Coors, no discussion of Washington beer would be complete without mentioning Rainier Beer. This iconic brand has been a staple in the Pacific Northwest since 1878 and remains a beloved local choice. Known for its crisp, easy-drinking lager, Rainier is synonymous with Washington’s beer culture, evoking nostalgia and pride for many locals.

Elysian Brewing Company

While Rainier has its place in the hearts of many, the state’s craft beer scene is booming, with breweries like Elysian Brewing Company producing hit after hit, including the popular Space Dust IPA. Whether you’re a fan of hoppy IPAs, rich porters, bold stouts, or lagers, Washington seems to check all the boxes for every palate.

Tri-Cities Breweries

I know my beer journey will start here in the Tri-Cities with amazing breweries like Ice Harbor Brewery, Atomic, Wheat Head, and Bombing Range. They may not have won many medals, but they are cult classics here in the area. Plus, you need that relaxing brewery vibe to really enjoy a good beer. Drink responsibly, friends.

