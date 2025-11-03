(The Center Square) – With the election next Tuesday, state campaign finance data shows 584 political action committees have raised over $66 million so far this year — only 10 accounted for 41% of that.

According to the Public Disclosure Commission, 1,446 groups registered as PACs for the 2025 election in Washington state, but more than 800 haven’t raised anything. While a few of those spent leftover money from prior elections, the top 10 PACs that did raise contributions collectively accounted for $27.1 million.

The 10 PACs that have spent the most so far this year account for $18.6 million of the $52.8 million in total expenditures. Eight of those committees are also among the 10 PACs that have raised the most contributions; collectively, they have raised $23.2 million and spent $16.1 million, according to the PDC.

There are still three days until Nov. 4, so these numbers could change, but here are the key players.

SEIU 775 Ballot Fund

The SEIU 775 labor union, which represents over 55,000 health care workers across three states, has a PAC called SEIU 775 Ballot Fund. That committee raised and spent the most out of any other PAC so far this year, with $7.1 million in contributions and $2.8 million in expenditures, according to the PDC.

The labor union also registered several other PACs in Washington state this year, according to the PDC.

Approve 8201 Committee

Approve 8201 Committee is a bipartisan PAC gathering support for Senate Joint Resolution 8201. The ballot measure would allow the state to invest tax revenue from the long-term care fund into the stock market if approved. Republicans are generally opposed to the tax supporting the WA Cares Fund, but some argue SJR 8201 is necessary to prevent the state’s relatively new program from going insolvent.

The PAC supporting SJR 8201 has raised $2.4 million so far this year; SEIU donated all of that money.

Approve 8201 Committee has spent $2.5 million so far, with $105,693 in debt, according to the PDC.

People for Affordable Washington

People for Affordable Washington is a conservative PAC backed by Microsoft, Starbucks, Amazon and other major corporations, airlines and insurance providers. The committee focuses on lowering costs without raising taxes. Democrats passed the largest tax increase in state history earlier this year.

The PAC has raised $2.3 million so far this year and spent $2.4 million, avoiding debt thanks to $100,000 in pledges for future funding from corporations that opposed the state’s tax hikes, according to the PDC.

New Direction PAC

New Direction PAC is a committee that advertises for progressive candidates while also distributing materials opposing Republicans and conservatives. According to its website, the committee fights for “economic security” by putting people over corporations, adamantly defending the majority party.

Many of the taxes that Democrats passed to fill the state’s multi-billion-dollar shortfall earlier this year landed on everyday Washingtonians. New Direction PAC has raised $2.2 million so far this year, with a nearly $120,000 starting balance, allowing the committee to spend $2.3 million, according to the PDC.

Airbnb Helps Our State Thrive (HOST) PAC

Airbnb Helps Our State Thrive (HOST) PAC is a committee led by Nielsen Merksamer, a major law firm that represents some of the largest companies in the country. The committee opposes new taxes and fees on short-term rentals, such as those recently approved by Democrats this past legislative session.

The PAC raised $2.9 million so far this year, nearly all of which came from Airbnb, and has spent $1.5 million of that total. Most expenses occurred earlier this year during the session, according to the PDC.

Let’s Go Washington (Sponsored by Brian Heywood)

Let’s Go Washington (Sponsored by Brian Heywood) is another conservative PAC, led by hedge-fund manager Brian Heywood, as the name suggests. LGW has pushed several citizen initiatives in recent years to bolster public safety, protect parental rights and prohibit income taxes and other measures.

The Legislature passed three of those initiatives last year, and voters approved another while rejecting three others. Many Washingtonians cited confusion over the ballot language after Democrats altered it.

Let’s Go Washington has raised $2.6 million this year and spent $1.3 million, according to the PDC.

Bruce Harrell for Seattle’s Future

Bruce Harrell for Seattle’s Future is the PAC running ads for the reelection of Mayor Bruce Harrell. He faces progressive Katie Wilson on the Nov. 4 ballot. While both lean left, Harrell appeals to moderates as voters compare Wilson to Zohram Mamdani, a democratic socialist and mayoral candidate for New York City.

Wilson led the primaries, so Harrell has bolstered his advertising efforts in recent weeks. According to state data, Bruce Harrell for Seattle’s Future has raised and spent nearly $1.7 million so far this year.

Washington Education Association Political Action Committee (WEA-PAC)

The Washington Education Association, another union representing teachers across the state, operates the WEA-PAC. That committee has raised $1.6 million in contributions and spent $1.4 million so far. It also started with $1.3 million from the last election that it could still spend or save, according to the PDC.

WEA’s largest expenditures were to the Kennedy Fund, which advocates for the interests of Senate Democrats in Washington state. The Kennedy Fund is also among the 10 committees that have spent the most money, $1.2 million, but landed just below the 10 PACs that raised the most this year.

The 2025 general election is still three days away, so the data outlined in this article is subject to change.