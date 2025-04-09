What You Need To Know If You Ride With Your Pets In WA & OR

As the weather warms up we tend to focus more on outdoor activities. One that many people enjoy is taking long drives on beautiful days. If you're someone who does that, and likes to take your dog or cat along for the ride, there are a few things you need to know before putting that pet in your vehicle.

The car rental website DiscoverCars.com put together a guideline for pet owners who like to bring their furry friends along for the ride. Some of the things on the list may surprise you, others may make you aware that something you've been doing is against the law.

Cruising With Your Pet in Washington & Oregon

If you own a pickup truck, or another type of vehicle that has an open area (like a convertible), your pet must be secured in the bed or the car for their safety.

DO NOT leave your pet unattended in warm or cold weather. Washington State has a law on the books that allows police to enter to vehicle to rescue the animal. Depending on the conditions you could also be arrested on animal cruelty charges. Oregon has a similar law.

Before heading across state lines check out the animal health requirements for your final destination. You might need to visit your vet to update shots and get a certificate of health to prove your pet meets that state's requirements.

Some Things To Keep In Mind When Driving With Man's Best Friend

Make regular stops - take a few minutes to stretch your legs, and your dogs, if you'll be driving for a couple hours. You'll both need bathroom breaks and some fresh air never hurts.

Bring along a toy - if your dog gets a little anxious on road trips bringing their favorite toy may help take their mind off the trip and put it firmly towards something to chew.

Temperature check- make sure the car is comfortable as dogs cool off differently than we do. If they get too warm and you don't notice, it could lead to a tragic result.

Above all, make sure your dog is secured to prevent distractions for the driver and accidental injury to your dog.

If your Cat Will Be Your Co-Pilot

The same rule concerning your dog applies to your cat regarding securing you feline friend for a smooth trip.

Spray their carrier - If your cat is a little anxious spraying their carrier with a pheromone spray will help relax them and make their ride much more enjoyable.

Bring a litter tray/box - This might sound like it's out of the bug fat bag of duh, but it's something that could easily be overlooked...especially if you're running behind. Unlike dogs, it's tough to stop on the side of the road if your cat is used to using a box. Having a small one in their carrier will go a long way for both you and your feline friend.