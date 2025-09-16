(The Center Square) – State Democrat officials continue to push a narrative that the One Big Beautiful Bill Act will harm the state’s health care system, while Republicans argue it’s a scaremongering effort to distract from decisions made by the majority party.

At a Friday news conference, Gov. Bob Ferguson described the OBBBA as “the big bad betrayal of the bill,” saying it was “morally bankrupt. It is totally upside down.” He added that the legislation “literally takes from the lowest income Americans and transfers that to the wealthiest Americans. It's been described as the largest transfer of wealth in the history of our entire country. We all need to speak out with clarity about the challenges we're facing and what this means for 286,000 Washingtonians who are enrolled in private healthcare plans through the health benefit exchange.”

Signed into law by President Donald Trump in July, the OBBBA imposes stricter eligibility requirements for those who qualify for Medicaid. In Washington state, spending on Medicaid has quintupled or increased five times over in the past decade. According to the Washington Health Care Authority, there were 2.17 million residents enrolled in Apple Health, the state Medicaid program, as of January 2022. In 2013, there were 1.3 million people enrolled in it.

Speaking at the news conference, U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier, representing Washington state's 8th Congressional District, said that “Republicans and Donald Trump have taken a hatchet to Medicaid ... this will impact millions of Washingtonians. They're not going to have access to primary care; they're only going to get care once they are seriously ill. They're going to get it in the emergency department, where it costs the most, and we're going to see more hospitalizations, more serious illnesses and worse outcomes.”

However, Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, told The Center Square called the press conference “typical doomsday fearmongering. It’s outrageous that the governor continues with this false narrative that he’s weaving. It is almost entertaining to watch him and his crew tap dance around the fact that the main purpose of the reforms of the so called Big Beautiful Bill are to refocus Medicaid dollars onto the original intended beneficiaries. What they’re getting rid of in the coverage access are illegal aliens and abled bodied people under 65.”

Walsh, who also serves as chair of the Washington State Republican Party, also noted that while state spending has reached historic highs, Medicaid reimbursement rates to medical providers have not gone up for years.

State Sen. Ron Muzzall, R-Oak Harbor, is the ranking minority member of the Senate Health & Long-Term Care Committee. He told The Center Square that “what they’re trying to do is reduce the number of people that are on Medicaid which ballooned significantly during COVID.”

Regarding the Democrat press conference, he said, “It seems to me that this is kind of fear mongering. Let’s ramp this up, let’s blame everything on the 'Big Beautiful Bill,' so we don’t have to take responsibility for the fiscal situation that we’re in, which falls into the same problem I’ve said all along. Unless we start addressing reality we just create problems. A quarter of our population is on some sort of state subsidized health care. That’s just not affordable."

He concluded, “We’ve got a federal deficit that is going to bankrupt our children, our grandchildren, and our great-grandchildren unless we get this debt under control."