(The Center Square) – It’s Election Day, and that means Washington state voters who haven’t turned in their ballots yet have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to do so. The Evergreen State has more than 500 secure drop boxes available for voters to submit their ballots.

As of Oct. 1, Washington has more than 5 million active voters.

Given that 2025 is an off-year election, meaning fewer statewide races and no federal contests, election watchers do not expect to see a turnout as high as the 2024 general election, when nearly 79% of registered voters cast ballots.

Voters will decide nearly 3,000 races across Washington on Tuesday, most of which are local contests for city council positions, school boards, and fire districts.

Several cities, including Seattle and Everett, are choosing mayors.

As reported by The Center Square, polling suggests Seattle voters may be preparing to oust Mayor Bruce Harrell in favor of a more progressive candidate.

Katie Wilson – co-founder and executive director of the Transit Riders Union, an advocacy group focused on public transit, as well as issues like affordable housing and stronger renter protections – has not distanced herself from comparisons to New York City’s leading mayoral candidate, Zohran Mamdani, a self-proclaimed democratic socialist whose platform includes implementing progressive taxes, government-run grocery stores and alternatives to police enforcement.

There are also key legislative races that could serve as a harbinger of voters’ feelings about taxes and other progressive policies that have dominated Washington politics for many years.

In the 26th Legislative District, which encompasses parts of Pierce and Kitsap counties, Democratic Sen. Deb Krishnadasan is seeking to retain the seat she was appointed to after U.S. Sen. Emily Randall won her seat in Congress. Rep. Michelle Caldier is the Republican challenger hoping to unseat Krishnadasan in the upper chamber, where Democrats hold a 30-19 advantage.

Republicans are also hoping voters can help them flip a seat in the 5th Legislative District in east King County.

Former Republican lawmaker Chad Magendanz is looking to unseat Democratic Sen. Victoria Hunt, who was appointed to the position after the sudden death of Sen. Bill Ramos earlier this year. She was a House member before being moved over to the Senate.

Two other legislative battles may also gauge voters’ temperature on Washington politics' shift to the left in recent years.

Moderate Democrat Rep. Amy Walen hopes to unseat Democrat Sen. Vandana Slatter in the 48th Legislative District, although Slatter bested Walen by a healthy margin in the August primary. The 48th Legislative District includes parts of Kirkland, Bellevue and Redmond.

In the 33rd Legislative District, Burien Mayor Kevin Schilling has run a more centrist Democratic campaign. At the same time, Rep. Edwin Obras has aligned with the majority in voting for tax increases and other progressive policies.

To track your ballot, click on the VoteWA Voter Portal.