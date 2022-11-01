WA Poll: Nearly Half Of Voters Oppose Gas-Powered Car Ban

WA Poll: Nearly Half Of Voters Oppose Gas-Powered Car Ban

(Seattle, WA) -- Nearly half of voters oppose the ban on gas-powered cars in Washington. According to a new WA Poll, 48-percent responded saying they are not on board with Governor Jay Inslee's announcement to ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles beginning in 2035. Thirty-eight percent support the decision, while 14-percent are unsure. Rural voters and voters in eastern Washington are more likely to oppose the ban. Voters in western Washington and the Seattle metro area were split on their response to banning gas-powered cars.

