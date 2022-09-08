Inslee to Rescind Emergency Coronavirus Orders

(Olympia, WA) -- Washington Governor Jay Inslee says he will rescind the Coronavirus-related State of Emergency and all of the remaining COVID-19 emergency proclamations by October 31st.

The Governor in a news conference in Olympia Thursday said “we’ve come a long way the past two years in developing the tools that allow us to adapt and live with COVID-19,” Inslee said. “Ending this order does not mean we take it less seriously or will lose focus on how this virus has changed the way we live. We will continue our commitments to the public’s well-being, but simply through different tools that are now more appropriate for the era we’ve entered."

According to a statement from the Governor's office; face covering requirements issued by the state Department of Health will remain in place for health care and long-term care sittings, as well as correctional facilities under certain circumstances after the state of emergency ends. The governor is also looking at options to ensure there are protections for workers who choose to wear a mask in