Universal Healthcare Next Big Push For Washington Lawmakers

Every major change that's happened in Washington State over the last half dozen years or so, started with a simple bill to break the ice. We've seen it with the capital gains tax, the mandatory long term health care tax, and a litany of bad public safety policy. One thing that has been whispered about for some time might be the next big lift for the majority party.

Canva Canva loading...

Universal Heathcare (also known as single payer healthcare) has been promoted by some as the best way to address issues some have with the medical system. They claim is provides equal access for everyone, creates a healthier populace, and lowers costs for all involved.

Opponents point to the government controlling the system, increased taxes, and limited access to care as reasons to avoid it. They also point to wait times. In the U.S., the average wait time to see a general practitioner (family doctor) is roughly 20 days. Sounds like a lot right?

Get our free mobile app

In Canada, where Universal Healthcare already exists, the average wait time is 30 weeks...WEEKS. The duration varies based on province, but the AVERAGE wait is 7 1/2 months. That can literally be the difference between life and death.

Photo: Sen. Brad Hawkins office. Photo: Sen. Brad Hawkins office. loading...

In Olympia, State Sen. Bob Hasegawa (D-Tukwila) filed SB 5233, a 50 page piece of legislation that would create the "Washington Health Trust". If passed and signed in to law, it would begin in 2029 and wait until you hear how the financial load gets shouldered.

This Could Hasten the Closure of Many Small Businesses

The tax burden on employers will be significant. The majority of businesses will have to pay a 10.5% tax per employee. They would have the ability to subtract the cost of paying in to a plan they already provide, but only if it equals or is better than what the state will provide.

Canva Canva loading...

Those businesses that gross below $3 million but above $1 million annually will have a tax rate of 6.5%, while those that gross under $1 million will pay 4.5% per employee. The business owner/company won't have to shoulder the entire cost. The bill also doesn't exempt a business from paying tax on an employee that has medical coverage through a different avenue (spouse, medicaid, medicare, etc.) That level of increase will hurt already struggling small business owners.

The bill also has a mechanism where the employee will have to fork over cash as well. That means less money out of your check because you will still have to fork over costs for deductibles and co-pays. Oh, and if you own a business and it's classified as a sole proprietorship, you still have to pay into the tax vacuum.

...And The Total Cost of All This Is?

Canva Canva loading...

No idea. They have no clue as to how much it will cost the state to run the program or the business sector to fund it. Beginning in May of 2027 though, the board that will be established to oversee the program will devise an annual budget. If expenses exceed revenues for two straight years...you guessed it...revenues will need to be adjusted. Which in layman's terms means more tax increases.

Whether the bill passes this year will remain to be seen, but be prepared. As the majority party's number grow in the State Legislature, things like this get closer to reality.