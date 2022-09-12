Tri-Cities, You Don’t Need ESPN To Watch The Seahawks Tonight

Yes, the Seahawks are taking on the Denver Broncos tonight for the first Monday Night Football game of the year. MNF is normally only on ESPN, so are you out of luck watching the game if you live in the Tri-Cities and don't have ESPN?

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The short answer is NO, the game will also be broadcast on ABC, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes. Kickoff is 5:15 from Lumen Field in Seattle Washington. The game will also be on the radio in Tri-Cities on both 610 KONA-Am and 97 Rock KXRX-Fm. You can also listen to the 610 KONA-Am stream here online.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...