Pasayten Fires Burn Nearly 10,000 Acres

The Pasayten Wilderness Fires have grown to nearly 10,000 acres, combining two of the fires together.

The nine fires within the Pasayten Wilderness Area are located on the Methow Valley Ranger District of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, as well as the Chilliwack Complex Fires within the North Cascades National Park Service Complex.

The Pasayten fires were discovered on Sep. 6, 2022, and were ignited by lightning strikes back on Aug. 11.

All of the fires have accumulated to 9,814 acres, with 15 personnel currently working on the fires.

The Kid and Parks fires combined during the weekend, amassing nearly 9,000 acres altogether.

The Three Fools fire is nearly doubled in size at 508 acres, moving upslope to the west.

Public Information Officer Kerri Green said that Sunday should be bringing increased moisture, with a chance of showers and cooler temperatures.

The following trails will be closed as crews work on these fires: