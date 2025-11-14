Meet Mama Hootie, our Tri-Cities Animal Services (TCAS) Pet of the Week. Mama Hootie is a stunning 1.5-year-old tabby domestic shorthair who weighs just about 7 pounds and has a whole lot of personality packed into her tiny frame.

Mama Hootie arrived at TCAS on October 18th after being found on Riverhawk Lane in Pasco by a community member. Mama Hootie also had her three kittens, which the staff adorably named Blowfish, Pufferfish, and Balloonfish.

All were healthy upon intake, and her kittens were old enough to be separated, but her medical notes said everything we needed to know about her heart:

Extremely stressed/heartbroken at intake. Allowing decompression before workup. Stressed when babies were separated.

Her kittens, as is so often the case, were adopted quickly into loving homes… but Mama Hootie is still at the shelter, patiently waiting for someone to see her worth the way she sees others.

Mama Hootie is talkative, curious, playful, and full of the kind of charm only an adult cat can offer. She loves planting herself firmly in your lap and handing out gentle “love bites” to show affection. That is something that may be misunderstood by those unfamiliar with cat communication.

"Love Bites" are when a cat uses their teeth the way others might use their hands or voice to express herself. Because of this, she’d do best in a home without young children who may miss her cues.

With kitten season finally slowing down, we’re reaching that time of year when adult cats start to accumulate in the shelter and get overlooked for smaller, tinier, “cuter” kittens. Mama Hootie has so much love to give, she just needs someone willing to choose an adult cat with a story, a personality, and a heart that has already proven itself.

Mama Hootie is spayed, microchipped, and up to date on age-appropriate vaccines. Her adoption fee is just $50, which includes everything listed above plus her deworming and flea/tick preventative.

If you’d like to meet Mama Hootie in person or learn more about her, the shelter staff is always happy to help. You can call, email, or simply stop by during business hours (Tuesday-Saturday from 10am-5pm). Sometimes the best way to fall in love is to sit down and let your prospective new family member climb right into your lap.

She is beautiful mama who has already given so much of herself and hopefully her forever person is listening and/or reading her story. You can see more photos of Mama Hootie below.