(The Center Square) - The following is a list of drug-related deaths as reported by the King County Medical Examiner. The Center Square does not independently verify this information. The full list can be found here.

Total number of drug-related deaths since TCS tracking began May 26: 146

AUG. 3

26-01520: Oniee Ryan Gradin-Core 18 years / Female 06/07/2026 Acute fentanyl intoxication. The injury occurred at a residence in Renton, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

26-02016: Alexis Ryli Fertitta 47 years / Female 07/07/2026 Acute combined drug intoxication including fentanyl and methamphetamine. The injury occurred at a residence in Seattle, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

26-02020: Dustin G Black 45 years / Male 07/29/2026 Acute combined drug intoxication including fentanyl and methamphetamine. The injury occurred at a residence in Auburn, and the manner of death is pending.

26-02025: Mitchell Carr Gilbert 61 years / Male 07/29/2026 Cerebrovascular infarct complicating acute combined intoxication including fentanyl and methamphetamine. The injury occurred at a residence in Seattle, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

26-02041: Samuel I. Russell 27 years / Male 07/31/2026 Acute drug intoxication including fentanyl. The injury occurred outdoors in Seattle, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

26-02057: Deondre Lovell Skramstad 30 years / Male 08/02/2026 Anoxic brain injury, resuscitated cardiorespiratory arrest, Probable cocaine and methamphetamine intoxication. The injury occurred at a residence in Arlington, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

AUG. 4

26-02059: Rodney Terrel Stanton 53 years / Male 08/02/2026 Acute combined drug intoxication including fentanyl and methamphetamine. The injury occurred at a residence in Seattle, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

26-02069: Jesus Garcia Bautista 37 years / Male 08/02/2026 Anoxic brain injury, Acute drug intoxication including methamphetamine. The injury occurred at a residence in Burien, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

26-02074: Yeimy Alexandra Reyes Flores 25 years / Female 08/03/2026 Acute combined drug intoxication including cocaine and fentanyl. The injury occurred at a residence in SeaTac, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

26-02075: Gail Katherine Sayer 61 years / Female 08/04/2026 Acute combined drug intoxication including fentanyl and methamphetamine. The injury occurred outdoors in Seattle, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

AUG. 5

26-01548: Donna Maria Thompson 69 years / Female 05/26/2026 Acute drug intoxication including cocaine. The injury occurred at a residence in Seattle, and the manner of death is pending.

26-02001: Julio Lobos Tzampop 26 years / Male 07/27/2026 Acute combined drug intoxication including fentanyl and cocaine. The injury occurred at a hospital in Seattle, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

26-02073: Fayez Mohamed Sallam 58 years / Male 08/03/2026 Acute combined drug intoxication including fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine. The injury occurred at a residence in Seattle, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

26-02079: Norman Howard 72 years / Male 07/19/2026 Sepsis, Pneumonia, Acute metabolic encephalopathy, Acute mixed drug intoxication including oxycodone and cocaine. The injury occurred at a residence in SeaTac, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

AUG. 6

26-02086: Quan Hoang Tran 40 years / Male 08/02/2026 Acute combined drug intoxication including fentanyl and methamphetamine. The injury occurred at a residence in Seattle, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

AUG. 7

26-01446: Carol Ann Elizabeth Young 75 years / Female 05/20/2026 Acute combined fentanyl and cocaine intoxication. The injury occurred at a residence in Seattle, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

26-02088: Amos Jarman Stowers 40 years / Male 08/05/2026 Acute combined drug intoxication including fentanyl and methamphetamine. The injury occurred at a sidewalk in Seattle, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.