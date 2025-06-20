It's been three weeks since Paityn, Olivia, and Evelyn Decker did not come home after their scheduled visitation with their father Travis. Not long after their mother notified police, the bodies of the three girls were found near the Rock Island Campground in Chelan County.

The girls were found with their hands bound behind their backs and plastic bags over their heads. Their father was nowhere to be found. Travis Decker still hasn't been found. Tips have flooded in to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office regarding Decker's whereabouts but none of them have resulted in an arrest.

Recently, a TikTok video circulated claiming that Decker had been found and taken into custody. The video supposedly featured Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison delivering the news of the capture. The CCSO debunked the video and said they had no part in the making of the phony message. They did release some photos that show what Decker could look like after three weeks on the run.

The search has gone from Chelan County into Kittitas County (with and unfounded sighting in Idaho) as the U.S. Marshal Service continues to lead the manhunt. They have also offered a $20,000 reward for Decker's capture. The latest revelation in the hunt for the accused triple murderer might leave you scratching your head.

Is Decker An Active Threat To The Public?

In a press release earlier this week, the Chelan County Sheriff's Office said this about Decker and the level of danger he poses to the public:

At this time, we do not have any additional information that would suggest there is a threat to

public safety, particularly within the back country and remote areas of our region.

While they quantified their statement by including the areas they believe Decker may be, they also cautioned the public with this statement Sheriff Morrison gave to Newsnation:

I mean, he’s accused of murder — not just once, but three times — and he is a danger.

If Decker is seen he is not to be approached under any circumstance and 9-1-1 should be called immmediately.

But That's Not All...

In a recent conversation with KING 5 in Seattle Sheriff Morrison made this assertion about Travis Decker's current situation.

We can only hope that all law enforcement officers involved stay safe and find Travis Decker sooner than later.