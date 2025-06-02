Three Washington Sisters Missing, May Be In Danger!

The young girls, all sisters, went missing over the weekend and authorities believe they may be in danger. What makes the situation more concerning is that it is believed the girls do not have the ability to return home on their own. The girls were last seen Friday night (May 30th) with their father in the vehicle pictured below.

The truck is a 2017 GMC Sierra, license plate number D20165C and it is owned by Travis Decker who is the girl's father. Travis picked up 9 year-old Paityn, 8 year-old Evelyn, and 5 year-old Olivia from their mother for his scheduled visitation but did not bring them back.

Concern has grown regarding their whereabouts and their safety as Travis Decker is homeless and making contacting with him is incredibly difficult. Travis has been known to live in his truck, in various motel/hotel rooms, and at campgrounds in the Wenatchee area. The situation has not risen to the level of an Amber Alert, but an Endangered Missing Person Alert (EMPA) has been put out by the Washington State Patrol.

Paityn Decker 9 Years-Old

Paityn is 4ft. 8in. tall, weighs 80 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, purple shorts, and pink Nike sneakers.

Evelyn Decker 8 Years-Old

Evelyn is 4ft. 4 in. tall, weighs 50 pounds, and has blonde hair and brown eyes. It has not been revealed what Evelyn was wearing at the time she disappeared.

Olivia Decker 5 Years-Old

Olivia is 4ft. 2in. tall, weighs 50 lbs, and has blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a coral/pink colored shirt.

Travis Decker

Travis stands 5ft. 8in. tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has black hair and at times wears it in a ponytail and brown eyes. Travis was last seen wearing a light colored shirt and dark colored shorts.

If you see Travis, his daughters, or the 2017 white GMC Sierra pickup truck, you asked to immediately call 9-1-1.