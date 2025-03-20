Top advisor to Gov. Ferguson resigns amid toxic workplace allegations

(The Center Square) – A top advisor to Washington state Gov. Bob Ferguson has resigned amid accusations of creating a toxic workplace environment that contributed to the departure of another administration official.

“I deeply regret that the allegations of a hostile work environment have created an unhelpful distraction that impacts the team’s ability to do their work, as well as my ability to be effective in the near term,” Chief Strategy Officer Mike Webb wrote in a Wednesday letter to the governor. “To be blunt, given the stakes of the work ahead, I cannot stomach that.

“Consequently, I offer my resignation.”

In the letter, he went on to say, “I know how important a collegial work environment is to you. I am proud that in my twelve years of public service, I never raised my voice or cursed in anger, and I made every effort to treat colleagues with civility and to live up to the high standard that you personally set.

“That said, if I have ever fallen short of my best self in this fast-paced, high-stress environment, I apologize to you and the entire team. I am a work in progress and will continue working every day to grow.”

The Center Square contacted the Governor’s Office to inquire about specific allegations regarding Webb but did not receive a response to that question from Ferguson spokesperson Brionna Aho.

In her email replay, Aho included a copy of Webb’s resignation letter and a statement from Ferguson.

“Today, I accepted Mike Webb’s resignation,” the statement reads. “Mike has worked hard on behalf of the people of our state, and I am grateful for his service. As I have said, I wouldn’t be governor without Mike. My chief operations officer, Shane Esquibel, will serve as interim chief of staff while we re-evaluate our structure. Going forward, in addition to doing the work of the state, we will work on our leadership structure and how we work as a team to serve the people of Washington.”

Joyce Bruce, Ferguson’s legislative director, resigned Friday.

Last month, Bruce’s deputy, Shawn Lewis, also left the Governor’s Office.

This is a developing story.