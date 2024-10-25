Teen Charged with Murder of Parents and Three Siblings in Fall City 

In a shocking tragedy that has sent ripples through the community, a 15-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree domestic violence murder following the alleged shooting deaths of his parents, Mark and Sarah Humiston, and three siblings in their home on October 21. The boy is also facing a charge of first-degree attempted murder for shooting his surviving 11-year-old sister.

Incident Overview

Authorities report that the teenager allegedly opened fire on his family, killing five members. In a disturbing twist, he purportedly attempted to stage the scene by placing a Glock handgun in the hand of his 13-year-old brother, Benjamin, in an effort to frame him for the killings. After the incident, the suspect called 911, falsely claiming that Benjamin had committed the murders and subsequently taken his own life.

Surviving Sister's Account

Remarkably, the 11-year-old sister survived the ordeal by pretending to be dead. Despite sustaining injuries, she managed to escape to a neighbor’s house to seek help. When interviewed by detectives, she revealed that only her older brother knew the combination to the lockbox where the firearm was stored, casting further doubt on the suspect's claims.

Legal Proceedings

The juvenile suspect faces five counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder, which carries a firearm enhancement. Andrew Humiston the 15-year-old suspect, has no prior criminal history and remains in custody. He waived his right to appear at his initial court hearing; prosecutors are asking he be tried as an adult. If convicted, he will be facing 25 years to life.

Community Response

The Fall City community is grappling with the aftermath of this horrifying event as families and friends mourn the loss of the Humiston family. Local authorities are urging the public to come together in support of the surviving sibling, who now faces a future without her family.

