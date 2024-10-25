Missing Woman In Kennewick: Police Need Your Help

Authorities in Kennewick are asking for the public’s assistance in finding Crysta Wise, 27, of John Day, Oregon, who disappeared while visiting the area in September. Known to stay in frequent contact with family and friends, Crysta’s sudden silence has raised concerns for her safety.

Description and Identifiers

Crysta stands about 5’3”, weighs approximately 155 pounds, and has medium brown hair. She is easily recognized by her tattoos, including a pirate ship on her left leg and floral half sleeves with Renaissance art on her shoulders. She also has piercings in her nose and lip.

How to Help

Detective Elizabeth Grant of the Kennewick Police Department is leading the investigation and urges anyone with information to come forward. Detective Grant can be contacted at 509-585-4208 or Elizabeth.Grant@ci.kennewick.wa.us. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at www.kpdtips.com.

